G20 Summit: PM Modi meets Brazil President Lula, reaffirms commitment to improve cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The leader expressed robust support for Brazil's ‘Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty’ initiative during their talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.(PTI)

In their discussions, the two leaders addressed various bilateral issues reiterating India's resolve to collaborate with Brazil in critical sectors such as energy, biofuels, defence, and agriculture.

Modi, who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, complimented Lula on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency.

"We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more," Modi said in a post on X after talks with Lula.

PM Modi thanked Brazilian President Lula for hosting G20 Summit

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Modi thanked President Lula for successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

"PM assured India's full support to Brazil's initiative of ‘Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty’. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, healthcare, and digital technology," he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from President Lula at the G20 Summit venue.

From Brazil, Modi will travel to Guyana at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Brazilian President Lula on global climate issues

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned on Tuesday that the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan "cannot leave" the hard decisions on combating global warming over to next year's meeting in Brazil.

"We cannot leave the task of Baku (Azerbaijan's capital) until Belem," Lula told the G20 summit underway in Rio de Janeiro, referring to the Amazonian city that will host next year's UN climate talks.