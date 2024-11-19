Menu Explore
Putin dares US with bold shift in nuclear policy amid Ukraine conflict

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Nov 19, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Putin's newly signed decree permits the use of nuclear weapons in retaliation against any significant assault on Russia, including drone attacks.

In a clear message to the US and the rest of the Western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved revisions in its nuclear doctrine amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The new policy broadens the scope of when Moscow can use nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's new decree aligns with his earlier remarks in September about revising the nuclear doctrine.(AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's new decree aligns with his earlier remarks in September about revising the nuclear doctrine.(AP)

"It was necessary to bring our principles in line with the current situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said about the changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, calling the update a "very important" document that should be "studied" abroad.

Russia's announcement coincided with the US granting limited permission to Ukraine for the use of long-range missile strikes targeting Russian territory, notably, after Putin's warning to the West against facilitating Kyiv's attack against Moscow.

What does Putin's updated nuclear doctrine say

According to the updated nuclear policy, Russia will consider aggression from a non-nuclear state, especially when backed by a nuclear power state, as a coordinated attack against it and will retaliate in the same fashion, reported news agency Reuters.

The updated policy also allows Russia to expand the use of its atomic weapons in retaliation in case of an external assault.

The newly signed decree by Putin also permits the use of nuclear weapons in retaliation against any significant conventional assault on Russia, including drone attacks.

“Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack,” Peskov told reporters on Tuesday -- a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers.

This policy revision move comes a month after Putin's earlier remarks about revising the doctrine in light of perceived threats from allied states.

Putin earlier issued stern warnings to the US and its European allies, cautioning that permitting Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory with advanced Western weaponry could escalate tensions and lead to direct conflict with Russia.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
