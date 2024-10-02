Police probe blasts near Israeli embassy in Denmark's Copenhagen

Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the vicinity of Israel's embassy in the northern outskirts of Copenhagen. Police are probing possible threats to Israeli Embassy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

"No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene," Copenhagen police said on social media X.

"A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, ​​located in the area, is being investigated," they said.

Investigators were seen wearing coverall suits as they combed the scene for evidence, tabloid B.T. reported.

The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Police said they will give an update on the investigation at 05.30 GMT.

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)