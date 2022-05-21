Quad to take up the Indo-Pacific challenge in Tokyo
In the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, QUAD is expected to record a forward momentum to strengthen the grouping at the Tokyo summit on next Tuesday.
While QUAD diplomats are working to come out with a strong statement both on the brutal war in Ukraine and the Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific, the two theatres and their global fall-out will be the principal topics of discussion at the Summit.
With Australian general election taking place today, there is a strong possibility that the QUAD may welcome a new Prime Minister from down under unless incumbent Scott Morrison pulls off an electoral miracle at the polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the senior-most member of the QUAD with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the last new member to join the grouping.
Even as the QUAD groupings will call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine theatre with Russia largely controlling the Luhansk-Donbas-Mariupol region, the US, UK and the EU powers have made up their mind to economically and militarily challenge Russia under Vladimir Putin and serious efforts are on to decouple the oil and gas relations with Moscow with fresh LNG terminals coming up in Greece and Italy. By convincing Finland and Sweden to join NATO, the US and EU has opened another theatre with Russia with long term ramifications.
Apart from the Ukraine war, QUAD’s key focus will be Indo-Pacific and the challenge of Taiwan military emergency in case Chinese Communist Party decides to invade Taipei soon and its immediate fall-out on Japan. Just as the PLA has been relentless in South China Sea, it is flexing military muscle across the Line of Actual Control in Xinjiang and Tibet. The ramping up of military infrastructure in Xinjiang and Tibet are designed to allow rapid deployment of PLA land forces with support elements in the worst-case scenario. The Indian military has also taken up the Chinese challenge but the democratic polity in India does not allow single-minded focus of an authoritarian state like China, where there is no space whatsoever for dissent of any kind.
However, the QUAD democratic grouping is expected to join hands to strengthen the maritime and energy security architecture with focus on trusted global supply chains and with partnership in critical and emerging technologies.
Apart from attending the QUAD summit, PM Modi is going to have bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese PM Kishida to deepen economic and energy cooperation. While Russia and China will be the elephants in the room, the QUAD focus would be to come out as a power of global good and stability in times of Ukraine war, military friction in the Indo-Pacific and coronavirus playing havoc with small and large economies.
-
Biden and South Korea's Yoon set to discuss nuclear cooperation, North Korea
President Joe Biden is devoting his Saturday to cementing ties with South Korea and its new leader Yoon Suk Yeol as the two sides consult on how best to check the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. The division of the Korean peninsula after World War II has led to two radically different nations.
-
Trump pays $110,000 fine for blocking New York state tax probe
Former President Donald Trump has paid the USD 110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general. Trump paid the fine on Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted, the office of Attorney General Letitia James said Friday. A message seeking comment was left Friday with Trump's lawyer.
-
Monkeypox cases could 'accelerate', warns WHO health official in Europe: 10 pts
While the WHO held an emergency meeting on Friday, a top health official has sounded a warning that cases could “accelerate”. “As we enter the summer season... with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate,” WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge has been quoted as saying by news agency AFP. Here are ten points on monkeypox alarm: 1. Nearly 100 cases are confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Pentagon’s spokesperson John Kirby is moving to a White House position
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby will move to the White House to take a senior communications role with a foreign policy focus. Unlike Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who was replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierreon - Jean-Pierre doesn't have a foreign policy background as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate headlines and press briefings. Kirby's successor behind the podium at the Pentagon hasn't been determined, according to a Defense Department official.
-
‘Russia will feel weight of every bomb'- Zelensky seeks compensation: 10 points
The Ukraine war will enter its third month in three days from now and an updated map amid the Russia offensive - shared by the United Kingdom's ministry of defence - shows that the eastern part of the country have been largely besieged. In the midst of a continuing assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has sought compensation from Moscow for all the damage. Here are ten latest updates on the Ukraine war: 1.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics