Queen Elizabeth II approves government’s Brexit bill

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:42 IST

Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday formally approved the landmark law facilitating Britain’s departure from the European Union at the end of this month.

“Her Majesty the Queen has now granted #RoyalAssent to the #BrexitBill which therefore becomes the #BrexitAct,” Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said on Twitter. “Enshrined in law, this enables the UK to leave the EU on 31st Jan.”