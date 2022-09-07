'Rare' 2,700-years-old 4-line papyrus note unveiled. It's from the Iron Age
The letter fragment, written in the Palaeo-Hebrew used during the First Temple era, constitutes four lines beginning "To Ishmael send", with the rest of the words incomplete.
Israel's Antiquities Authority displayed Wednesday a rare papyrus note in ancient Hebrew dating back 2,700 years, recently brought back to Jerusalem after its chance discovery in the United States.
The letter fragment, written in the Palaeo-Hebrew used during the First Temple era, constitutes four lines beginning "To Ishmael send", with the rest of the words incomplete.
"We don't know exactly what was being sent and to where," said Joe Uziel, director of the antiquities authority's Judaean Desert scrolls unit.
In the Iron Age, Hebrews used clay fragments to scrawl short notes and animal hide for scriptures, with papyrus reserved for official correspondence, said Eitan Klein, deputy director of the authority's antiquities theft prevention unit.
Papyruses left in the dry climate of the Judaean desert could have survived the ages, but there were only two other papyruses from the First Temple era known to researchers before the latest discovery, Klein said.
"This papyrus is unique, extremely rare," he said.
Its serendipitous journey to the Israel Antiquities Authority's conservation laboratory began when Shmuel Ahituv, one of Israel's top ancient Near East scholars, was tasked in 2018 with completing the work on a book about ancient Hebrew script by the recently deceased Ada Yardeni.
Ahituv was surprised to see in the book's draft a picture of the "To Ishmael" papyrus, which he had not been familiar with.
He contacted Klein, and with the help of Yardeni's daughter, managed to locate the US academic who had connected Yardeni to the owner of the fragment -- a man in Montana.
The owner had inherited the papyrus from his late mother, who in 1965 purchased or received it as a gift from Joseph Saad, curator of the then Palestine Archaeological Museum.
Saad had obtained it from legendary Bethlehem antiquities dealer Halil Iskander Kandu, who Klein said had most likely bought it from Bedouin who found it in a Judaean Desert cave.
Back in the United States, the woman had framed the papyrus below a picture of Saad and Kandu, and hung it in her home.
Klein invited the Montanan to visit Israel in 2019, showing him the Antiquities Authority's facilities to persuade him that the rare artefact would be preserved best there.
"He was convinced, and at the end of his visit, left the papyrus with us," Klein said, without providing further details on the man or process.
The authenticity and age of the artefact were determined using palaeographic and carbon-14 dating, Uziel said, noting researchers' apprehension about removing the papyrus from the back of the frame.
"She used adhesive glue and glued it and then framed it," he said. "Removing it will actually cause further damage to the papyrus."
To Uziel, any discovery of an artefact "is really a high," but "when we come to the written word, it's another level."
"We actually can make a much closer connection to the people living in the past," he said.
-
On Liz Truss, Vladimir Putin taunts UK: ‘Their ruling elites have arrangements’
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the way Britain chooses its leaders was "far from democratic", a day after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister. "The people of Great Britain don't take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.
-
Pakistan looks like a sea: Shehbaz Sharif's emotional appeal amid record floods
Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.
-
On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points
The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet. A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.
-
'Sri Lanka’s economic crisis a result of past impunity…': UN report
Sri Lanka is facing a “devastating” economic crisis, a UN report has said, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation's collapse. Interestingly, it comes ahead of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session, to be held in Geneva from September 12 to October 7, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled.
-
China's Xi, Russia's Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic. "In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics