Rishi Sunak v/s Liz Truss: Explained how will the winner be announced as the next UK PM
The process will begin with Johnson making a statement at 10, Downing Street in London on Tuesday. He will then travel to Scotland and to inform the Queen of his resignation.
The race between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom will conclude Monday evening when the ruling Conservative Party will announce the result of an internal election to decide its leader and that of the nation. Polling closed Friday; the final hustings, or campaign, event sealed votes from around 1.6 lakh members.
Handover of power - from outgoing PM Boris Johnson and the winner - will take place at Scotland's Balmoral Castle insted of Buckingham Palace in London. This break in tradition is because Queen Elizabeth II - in Scotland for her summer holiday - plans to scale back public appearances and has no immediate plan to return to London.
The process will begin with Johnson making a statement at 10, Downing Street in London on Tuesday. He will then travel to Scotland and to inform the Queen of his resignation. After this, the winner - Sunak or Truss- will meet the Queen and be asked to form a government.
The appointment of the new PM will be penned in the official record of royal engagements; "The prime minister kissed hands on appointment," the Court Circular will state.
After the official appointment, Sunak or Truss will fly back to London to deliver a speech outside Downing Street around 4 pm and then appoint a cabinet. The new team of ministers will meet on Wednesday, before the prime minister enters the House of Commons chamber at noon. The house proceedings will take place with the prime minister's first face to face Question Time with the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.
-
Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
-
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
-
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
-
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
-
Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing
Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country's economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo's Bandaranaike international airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. He flew to Thailand two weeks later. Rajapaksa has no court case or arrest warrant pending against him.
