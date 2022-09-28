Home / World News / Russia asks Denmark for information on Nord Stream damage

Russia asks Denmark for information on Nord Stream damage

Published on Sep 28, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline: Leaks in the pipelines were detected on Monday after they burst in several locations in Danish and Swedish waters.

Nord Stream Pipeline Leak: The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(AFP)
Reuters |

The Russian embassy in Denmark said on Wednesday that Russia had asked Copenhagen to provide information about damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines as soon as it became known, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Leaks in the pipelines were detected on Monday after they burst in several locations in Danish and Swedish waters. The European Union and NATO have blamed the incidents on sabotage.

