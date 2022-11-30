Home / World News / Russia to focus on nuclear arms infrastructure in 2023: Defence minister

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 04:49 PM IST

Interfax quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that facilities were being built to accommodate new missile systems.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is seen.(Reuters File)
Reuters |

Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that Moscow will pay special attention to construction of infrastructure related to its nuclear forces in 2023, state media reported.

"When preparing the list of major construction facilities for 2023, special attention will be paid to construction in the interests of the strategic nuclear forces," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

Interfax quoted him as saying that facilities were being built to accommodate new missile systems.

Sign out