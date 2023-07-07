Explosives? Mysterious objects spotted in Russia-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant

Satellite images show unidentified white shapes on top of Reactor 4 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a report claimed. The images, taken by satellite imagery company Planet Labs, were captured on July 5. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that explosives may have been placed at the plant. The Zaporizhzhia facility has been under Russian control since March 4 2022, soon after Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine in February last year. Russia-Ukraine War: The images, taken by satellite imagery company Planet Labs, were captured on July 5. (Sky News)

In new images, five white shapes were visible while no white shapes were seen earlier. This could be due to a change in light but is inconclusive, Sky News reported but “it is not possible to confirm what the shapes are from the satellite images alone.”

“No changes can be seen on top of Reactor 3 in any of the satellite images sent to Sky News,” the report added.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said, "Our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground. Their independent and objective reporting would help clarify the current situation at the site, which is crucial at a time like this."

What Volodymyr Zelensky said?

Zelensky said, "Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario.”

He claimed the alleged devices were on top of reactors three and four.

What have experts said?

Darya Dolzikova, from Royal United Services Institute said, "It's hard to judge from the imagery what the changes on the roofs show, including whether these are in any way related to the explosive devices that Ukrainian intelligence said may be present on reactor roofs at the ZNPP. But the sourcing of independent, reliable imagery is important and can help in verifying claims of what is happening at the ZNPP.

“However, the images, including the challenges related to verifying what they actually show, also once again stress the importance of granting the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) all the access that it is asking for at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the expert explained.

