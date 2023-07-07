Home / World News / Explosives? Mysterious objects spotted in Russia-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant

Explosives? Mysterious objects spotted in Russia-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant

ByMallika Soni
Jul 07, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: In new images, five white shapes were visible while no white shapes were seen earlier.

Satellite images show unidentified white shapes on top of Reactor 4 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a report claimed. The images, taken by satellite imagery company Planet Labs, were captured on July 5. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that explosives may have been placed at the plant. The Zaporizhzhia facility has been under Russian control since March 4 2022, soon after Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine in February last year.

Russia-Ukraine War: The images, taken by satellite imagery company Planet Labs, were captured on July 5. (Sky News)
Russia-Ukraine War: The images, taken by satellite imagery company Planet Labs, were captured on July 5. (Sky News)

In new images, five white shapes were visible while no white shapes were seen earlier. This could be due to a change in light but is inconclusive, Sky News reported but “it is not possible to confirm what the shapes are from the satellite images alone.”

Read more: Kremlin's odd update on Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin: ‘Russia doesn’t care if…'

“No changes can be seen on top of Reactor 3 in any of the satellite images sent to Sky News,” the report added.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said, "Our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground. Their independent and objective reporting would help clarify the current situation at the site, which is crucial at a time like this."

What Volodymyr Zelensky said?

Zelensky said, "Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian troops have placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario.”

He claimed the alleged devices were on top of reactors three and four.

What have experts said?

Darya Dolzikova, from Royal United Services Institute said, "It's hard to judge from the imagery what the changes on the roofs show, including whether these are in any way related to the explosive devices that Ukrainian intelligence said may be present on reactor roofs at the ZNPP. But the sourcing of independent, reliable imagery is important and can help in verifying claims of what is happening at the ZNPP.

“However, the images, including the challenges related to verifying what they actually show, also once again stress the importance of granting the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) all the access that it is asking for at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the expert explained.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out