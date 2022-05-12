Russia warns West over risk of conflict with NATO
One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the West on Thursday that the increasing military support given to Ukraine by the United States and its allies risked triggering a conflict between Russia and the NATO military alliance.
Former president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, said such a conflict with NATO always carried the risk of turning into a full blown nuclear war.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, laid waste to swathes of its former Soviet neighbour and raised fears of the gravest confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
"NATO countries pumping weapons into Ukraine, training troops to use Western equipment, sending in mercenaries and the exercises of Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia," Medvedev said in a Telegram post.
"Such a conflict always has the risk of turning into a full-fledged nuclear war," Medvedev said. "This will be a disastrous scenario for everyone."
Russia and the United States are by far the world's biggest nuclear powers: Russia has some 6,257 nuclear warheads while NATO's three nuclear powers - the United States, United Kingdom and France - have about 6,065 warheads combined, according to the Washington-based Arms Control Association.
Putin says the "special military operation" in Ukraine is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people.
Putin, who says Ukraine and Russia are essentially one people, casts the war as an inevitable confrontation with the United States, which he accuses of threatening Russia by meddling in its backyard through NATO eastward enlargement.
Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense. Kyiv says Putin's invasion has only strengthened the Ukrainian people's wish to turn westwards out of Russia's orbit.
Sri Lanka court bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country
A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over acts of violence against anti-government demonstrators. The magistrate in the capital Colombo also asked police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.
Sri Lankans flee capital as political leaders meet to seek solution to crisis
Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in the main city Colombo on Thursday to return to their hometowns with leaders of political parties due to meet after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy. Hundreds of people thronged the main bus station in the commercial capital after authorities lifted an indefinite curfew at 7 a.m. (0130 GMT). The curfew will be reimposed at 2 p.m.
Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage
An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. News of Shireen Abu Akleh's death reverberated across the region. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said she was killed by Israeli gunfire.
'Help us': Trapped Ukrainian commander's desperate appeal to Elon Musk
As Russia continues to bombard the strategic port town of Mariupol – home to the sprawling Azovstal steel mill where many Ukrainian troops remain trapped following weeks of resistance, a commander in the war-torn nation has now written to the world's richest man, Elon Musk, urging him to intervene. Serhiy Volyna, who said he created a Twitter account for the sole purpose of reaching out to Musk is a commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. He called on "every person on the planet Earth" to help ensure Musk saw his appeal.
Sherpa woman climbs Everest for 10th time, breaks own record
A Nepali Sherpa broke Lakpa Sherpa's own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world's highest peak Thursday. Lakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organizer Mingma Gelu said. He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak.
