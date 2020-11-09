e-paper
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:40 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Yerevan, Armenia
The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan.
The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

Nakhchivan is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh and it was not clear if the helicopter shootdown was connected with the conflict.

