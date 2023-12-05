close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kherson kill at least two, three injured

Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kherson kill at least two, three injured

Reuters |
Dec 05, 2023 02:44 PM IST

Regional prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into one of the strikes, which occurred around 9 a.m. and killed a 48-year-old man and a woman .

At least two people were killed and three wounded after Russian forces shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, authorities said on Tuesday.

Representational picture(AFP)
Representational picture(AFP)

Regional prosecutors opened a war crimes investigation into one of the strikes, which occurred around 9 a.m. and killed a 48-year-old man and a woman who had not yet been identified.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"Terrorists," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, posted on Telegram along with two images of bodies lying on a sidewalk.

ALSO READ| Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit UAE, Saudi Arabia: What's his plan

Kherson Mayor Roman Mrochko said two doctors had been wounded in a separate artillery strike on a medical facility early on Tuesday.

Reuters could not independently confirm the details of either incident.

Russian forces have regularly shelled Kherson since retreating from the regional capital late last year to the other side of the Dnipro River.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out