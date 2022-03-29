Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb from Russia, reports AFP
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb from Russia, reports AFP

Russia-Ukraine war updates: The war between Vladimir Putin-led Russia and Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukraine have entered its fifth week with no sign of an end to the conflict. 
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 11:53 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Russia Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin-led Russia's invasion that began on February 24 has taken an extremely destruction turn. The Russian military forces are bombing Ukraine on a daily basis, with the besieged city of Mariupol being the worst-hit in the war. 

 

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk on Monday said that the war-torn country sees “no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the capital Kyiv, and that the disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change."  Regarding possibilities of a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for bringing an end to the war, Lavrov said it could only happen after key issues of a potential peace deal were settled.

 

As the conflict between the two countries entered its fifth week, Russia and Ukraine were set to hold a fresh round of talks in Turkey on Tuesday. While the process was expected to begin on Monday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that was unlikely as the negotiators of both sides would only be arriving in Turkey during the day. He added that a possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only be after key issues of a potential peace deal were settled.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 29, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv: UK military intelligence

    UK military intelligence on Tuesday said that Russia poses significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localised counter attacks to the north west of the city. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 11:12 AM IST

    Ukraine strives for ceasefire agreement 

    Ukraine is striving for a ceasefire agreement in talks with Russian negotiators starting Tuesday in Turkey and has set a “minimum” goal of an improvement in the humanitarian situation. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 10:39 AM IST

    Another round of talks scheduled for Tuesday: AP

    Another round of talks aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine is scheduled for Tuesday as the fighting looks increasingly like a stalemate on the ground, reports AP. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 10:07 AM IST

    World's longest passenger flight to avoid Russian skies

    Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. plans to reroute its New York-Hong Kong service to avoid Russian airspace, in what would be the world’s longest commercial passenger flight by distance. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Ukrainian journalist abducted by Russian forces on March 4: Reports

    Dmytro Khilyuk, a journalist working for the Ukrainian Independent News Agency (UNIAN), was abducted by the Russian Forces on March 4 from a village in the Kyiv region, says reports. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 09:31 AM IST

    At least 5,000 people buried in Mariupol: Ukrainian official

    A senior Ukrainian official said that at least 5,000 people have been buried in the besieged southern city of Mariupol since the invasion began, but that bodies have gone uncollected for the past 10 days amid continuing Russian shelling.

  • Mar 29, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    UN chief wants humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine

    The United Nations chief has launched an initiative to immediately explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine” in order to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid and pave the way for serious political negotiations to end the month-long war.

  • Mar 29, 2022 09:06 AM IST

    Ukraine says Kyiv suburb of Irpin retaken

    Ukrainian forces have claimed to have retaken a Kyiv suburb and an eastern town from the Russians. Ukraine said that Kyiv suburb of Irpin 'liberated', reports AFP. 

  • Mar 29, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Biden clarifies ‘Putin cannot remain in power’ remark

    US President Joe Biden clarified his ‘Putin cannot remain in power’ remark. According to him, he “wasn’t announcing a US policy change, but was expressing his own anger about the invasion of Ukraine.”

AFP

AFP

Copy Link

Reuters

Copy Link

PTI

Copy Link

Copy Link
Copy Link

AP

AP

Bloomberg

Reuters

Copy Link

Bloomberg

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
