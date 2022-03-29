Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb from Russia, reports AFP

Russia Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin-led Russia's invasion that began on February 24 has taken an extremely destruction turn. The Russian military forces are bombing Ukraine on a daily basis, with the besieged city of Mariupol being the worst-hit in the war.

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk on Monday said that the war-torn country sees "no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround the capital Kyiv, and that the disposition of Russian forces during the past 24 hours has seen no significant change."

As the conflict between the two countries entered its fifth week, Russia and Ukraine were set to hold a fresh round of talks in Turkey on Tuesday. While the process was expected to begin on Monday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that was unlikely as the negotiators of both sides would only be arriving in Turkey during the day. He added that a possibility of a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy would only be after key issues of a potential peace deal were settled.