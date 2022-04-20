Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia sets new surrender deadline in Mariupol, US promises Ukraine more arms
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia sets new surrender deadline in Mariupol, US promises Ukraine more arms

LIVE Updates: The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has, however, seen nearly 5 million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble as the incursion drags on.
A tank of pro-Russian troops in front of an apartment building damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Tuesday.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 05:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: More reports of Russian strikes around major population centres surfaced on Tuesday as the Ukraine war enters Day 56.

Moscow launched dozens of airstrikes across eastern Ukraine on Tuesday in another round of conflict with Kyiv. The Ukrainian military confirmed the escalation throughout the East.

Ukraine said the aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine was to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces. A senior US official said the latest offensive was the prelude to a much larger assault.

Russia's defence ministry said it had opened a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to lay down their arms and safely leave the Azovstal steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, as fighting raged, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a grim forecast said Ukraine is expected to suffer a 35 per cent collapse of its economy this year, while Russia's GDP will drop 8.5 per cent - more than 11 points below the pre-war expectations.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.

Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says its total troop losses nationwide so far in the war are less than that, between 2,500 and 3,000.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 20, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Russia sets new surrender deadline in Mariupol

    Russia has told the Ukrainian fighters holding out in Mariupol to give up on Wednesday, news agency Reuters reported. The new surrender deadline comes as Moscow pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, prompting Western governments to pledge more military help to Kyiv.

  • Apr 20, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    US promises Ukraine more arms

    US President Joe Biden held a call with key allies amid efforts to coordinate supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine and said he’s ready to provide more artillery, US media reported.

    Earlier, US had said that his administration will provide Ukraine with an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid including heavy artillery as Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
ByHT News Desk
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
ByPrashant Jha
ByPrashant Jha
ByPrashant Jha
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Bloomberg |
AFP |
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Reuters | , Kyiv
AFP |
