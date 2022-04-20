Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia sets new surrender deadline in Mariupol, US promises Ukraine more arms

LIVE: More reports of Russian strikes around major population centres surfaced on Tuesday as the Ukraine war enters Day 56.

Moscow launched dozens of airstrikes across eastern Ukraine on Tuesday in another round of conflict with Kyiv. The Ukrainian military confirmed the escalation throughout the East.

Ukraine said the aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine was to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces. A senior US official said the latest offensive was the prelude to a much larger assault.

Russia's defence ministry said it had opened a corridor for Ukrainian forces who wanted to lay down their arms and safely leave the Azovstal steel works in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, as fighting raged, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a grim forecast said Ukraine is expected to suffer a 35 per cent collapse of its economy this year, while Russia's GDP will drop 8.5 per cent - more than 11 points below the pre-war expectations.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on Feb 24.

Russia said Ukraine had lost more than 4,000 soldiers in Mariupol as of Saturday. Kyiv says its total troop losses nationwide so far in the war are less than that, between 2,500 and 3,000.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON