Saudi Arabia bars entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia over Covid-19

According to media reports, due to the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, Saudi Arabia has suspended the entry of citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:00 AM IST

Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported.

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

The new restrictions will enter into force on late Sunday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities.

