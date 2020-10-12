e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya released, Indian envoy to Tunisia confirms

Seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya released, Indian envoy to Tunisia confirms

The seven were kidnapped from Asshwerif in Libya on September 14. They hail from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 09:09 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Tunis
Indians released from captivity in Libya (ANI)
Indians released from captivity in Libya (ANI)
         

The seven Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Libya, have been released, the Indian ambassador to Tunisia said on Sunday.

The seven men hailing from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped from Asshwerif in Libya on September 14.

Indian envoy to Tunisia, Puneet Roy Kundal, confirmed the news of their release to ANI.

India does not have an embassy in Libya and the Indian mission in Tunisia looks after the welfare of Indians in Libya.

On Thursday, India had confirmed that seven of its nationals were kidnapped in Libya last month and that it was working to free them.

The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson had said that the kidnapped workers are safe and the Indian mission in Tunisia is in touch with the Libyan government for efforts to free them.

“Our Embassy in Tunisia, which handles matters relating to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya, has reached out to the Libyan government authorities concerned, as also the international organisations present there, to seek their help in rescuing the Indian nationals. The employer has been contacted by the kidnappers and shown photographs as proof that the Indian nationals were safe and keeping well,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in his weekly press conference.

In September 2015, an advisory had been issued for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Libya in view of the security situation there.

Later, in May 2016, the Government imposed a complete travel ban irrespective of the purpose in view of the much-deteriorated security situation. This travel ban is still in force. (ANI)

tags
top news
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
Sovereign gold bond scheme opens, chance to buy gold at less price before festive season
Sovereign gold bond scheme opens, chance to buy gold at less price before festive season
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
‘This one is an ageing team’: Fleming highlights problems plaguing CSK
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In