South Korea stages air drills with US strategic bombers after North's launch
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:34 PM IST
South Korea: The South Korean and U.S. air forces staged joint air drills involving American B-1B strategic bombers on Saturday, South Korea's military said.
A US B-1B strategic bomber was redeployed on the Korean peninsula Saturday for a joint US-South Korea air drill, a day after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, Seoul's military said.
"South Korea and the US conducted a joint air drill today with the US Air Force's B-1B strategic bomber redeployed on the Korean peninsula," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
