Super Typhoon, 2022's strongest storm, is moving towards Japan's Okinawa
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, currently several hundred kilometers to the east of Okinawa is threatening Japan’s southern islands and is the strongest global storm of the year 2022.
The strongest global storm of 2022 is barreling toward the East China Sea, threatening Japan’s southern islands but posing only a potential risk to Taiwan or China’s east coast.
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, currently several hundred kilometers to the east of Okinawa, is expected to skirt the Japanese islands this weekend, according to a forecast from Japan Meteorological Agency. The storm is packing sustained winds of about 150 miles (241 kilometers) per hour and has gusts around 184 mph, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center.
Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022 based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded at this point, according to a JMA official.
Okinawa flights have already been disrupted by the storm. Japan Airlines Co. canceled flights to and from the region Wednesday, while ANA Holdings Inc. said eight flights have been scrubbed through Thursday. Both companies warned that depending on the course of the typhoon, flights could be affected throughout the week.
Forecasts show the typhoon moving south of Okinawa by Sept. 2, then moving northward to approach the island over the weekend. After that the path is uncertain, but projections indicate the storm will continue north toward the Korean peninsula next week, suggesting it will bypass Taiwan and the coast of mainland China.
The US JTWC forecasts the super typhoon will lose some of its strength over the coming days.
Things are somewhat quieter over in the Atlantic, where a sustained period of calm is putting the area between Africa and the Caribbean, known as Hurricane Alley, on course for its quietest August — typically the start of the hurricane season’s most active phase — in 25 years.
The expanse of ocean has only had two stormless Augusts in more than seven decades of record keeping -- one in 1961 and the other in 1997, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal storm forecast.
-
Nearly 65% of Britons dislike, feel no ‘sympathy’ for Prince Harry, Meghan
Prince Harry and Markle's popularity among the former's home nation took a massive dip following the couple announcing their decision to step down as working royals and move to the US. The situation worsened even further after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, and the announcement of Harry's memoir the same year.
-
Researchers in Canada developing oral treatment for diabetes
A team of researchers in Canada has claimed to be developing an oral treatment for diabetes where insulin absorption is similar to that for injected doses. The first part of the study was also published in the journal Scientific Reports. The inspiration for the research, Indo-Canadian principal investigator, Dr Anubhav Pratap-Singh, who is UBC's faculty of Land and Food Systems said, came from his father, a diabetic who has required three or four insulin injections each day over the past 15 years.
-
US life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021: Report
Life expectancy estimates can change with the addition of more data and further analysis. For example, the CDC initially said life expectancy in 2020 declined by about 1 year 6 months. But after more death reports and analysis came in, it ended up being about 1 year 10 months. Life expectancy for men dropped a full year, from about 74 years to 73. COVID-19 deaths were the main reason for the decline.
-
Gorbachev's 1989 China visit—a flicker of hope for Tiananmen Square protesters
Official Chinese news agency Xinhua's report on the death of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday morning was terse. China's uneasiness with Gorbachev's legacy is understandable, given that he is seen to be responsible for the collapse of the Soviet Union, the other Communist stronghold. China looks at Gorbachev and his legacy as a lesson on what not to do in the name of reform.
-
US Army grounds workhorse Chinook helicopter after engine fires
The US Army has grounded its fleet of workhorse H-47 Chinook helicopters, an icon of US wars from Vietnam to the Middle East, after several experienced engine fires, the Army said Tuesday. The Chinooks, originally known as the CH-47 and in service across the US armed forces as well as in Britain and nearly 20 other countries, are made by Boeing. They are frequently used in disaster relief missions as well.
