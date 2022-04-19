Sweden unrest: Protests turn violent, several injured| What we know so far
- A group of right-wing extremists gathered during the weekend allegedly to burn ‘Quran’ - the Islamic holy book, in Sweden, which led to clashes with police.
Days of protests sparked by a far-right group's burning of the Islamic holy book of Quran have turned violent in several cities in Sweden. While cars have been burnt down, dozens have been left injured. Officials in the country have also condemned the violence.
Here is what we know so far about the unrest in Sweden:
- A group of right-wing extremists gathered during the weekend allegedly to burn ‘Quran’ - the Islamic holy book, in Sweden, which led to clashes with police. Tensions were witnessed in several parts of the country as the demonstrations turned violent. Around 26 police officers and 14 civilians have been injured in the riots, reported news agency AP, quoting police officials. Reportedly, over 20 police vehicles were also torched.
- Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, who is the leader of the anti-immigration and anti-Islam group Hard Line, declared a “tour” of Sweden. According to him, this was to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, reported AP.
- Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson condemned the unrest in the country. "I will make it very clear, those attacking the Swedish police, attack the Swedish democratic society. The perpetrators must be arrested, prosecuted, and serve a sentence in prison," Andersson was quoted as saying in reports.
- The police have linked the violent protests to criminal gangs that target cops. Speaking to the media, national police chief Anders Thornberg said that the rioters had “tried to kill police officers”, AP reported.
- Iraq's foreign ministry on Sunday summoned the Swedish charge d'affaires in Baghdad, warning it to have “serious repercussions” on relations. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Issuing a statement early on Monday, the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said that it condemned the deliberate abuse of the Quran, the provocations and incitement against Muslims by some extremists in the Scandinavian country.
(With agency inputs)
-
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket attack amid rising tensions in Jerusalem
Israel carried out its first air strikes on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave as tensions soar after a weekend of violence around a Jerusalem holy site. Warning sirens sounded in southern Israel Monday night after the rocket was fired from the enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the first such incident since early January.
-
‘Donbas battle has begun’: Ukraine braces for war phase 2 in the east| 10 points
In what has been described as the “second phase of war” by Kyiv, Russia is said to have launched a fresh offensive in the east of the country. Moscow's assault in the rebel-held region of Donbas in the east has started, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Here are ten points on the Ukraine war day 55: 1. US president Joe Biden will hold a call with allies on Tuesday on the war.
-
Watchdog warns UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street
Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post published by Citizen Lab.
-
Swedish PM Andersson condemns unrest amid anti-Muslim rallies: Report
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has condemned the unrest that has engulfed several cities across the country following anti-Muslim and anti-immigration rallies organized by Danish far-right Swedish media reported on Monday, politician Rasmus Paludan. Last Thursday, Paludan and his anti-immigration political party scheduled a demonstration that included burning a copy of the Muslim holy book in the Swedish city of Linkoping with the permission of local authorities.
-
Covid-19: No masks required on planes and trains, rules US federal judge
The US Transportation Security Administration will stop requiring passengers on airplanes, trains and other public transportation to wear masks, after a federal judge struck down the mandate earlier Monday. US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, vacated the mask requirement nationwide and directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse the policy put in place in February 2021.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics