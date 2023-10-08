Two killed by avalanches on Tibet’s Shishapangma mountain; 50 were climbing

American mountaineer Anna Gutu and a Nepalese guide Mingmar Sherpa were confirmed dead after avalanches struck the slopes of Tibetan mountain Shishapangma. Two others remained missing, it was reported after avalanches struck Shishapangma on Saturday at 7,600 (about 25,000 ft) and 8,000 meters (about 26,000 ft) in altitude, according to Xinhua news agency. Tibet Avalanches: The avalanches struck Tibet’s Mount Shishapangma.

American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo and a Nepalese mountain guide Tenjen Sherpa went missing, the news agency said. Tenjen Sherpa shattered the record for the fastest climb of the 14 mountains more than 8,000 meters (about 26,000 feet) high in July this year. He aimed to become the youngest climber to scale all 14 peaks twice.

The avalanches seriously injured Nepalese mountain guide Karma Geljen Sherpa, who was escorted down the mountain by rescuers. He is currently in stable condition.

A total of 52 climbers from countries including the US, Britain, Japan, and Italy were attempting to summit the mountain when the avalanches hit. Climbing activities on Shishapangma have since been suspended.

Shishapangma is the 14th-highest mountain in the world, at over 8,027 meters (26,335 ft) above sea level.

