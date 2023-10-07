News / World News / Video: Israel airstrike flattens high-rise building that housed Hamas' offices

Video: Israel airstrike flattens high-rise building that housed Hamas' offices

ByMallika Soni
Oct 07, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Israel-Palestine Latest: Israel gave inhabitants a 10-minute warning before it destroyed the building.

An Israeli airstrike flattened a high-rise building in central Gaza City. The 14-storey Palestine Tower is home to dozens of families but it also held offices connected to the Hamas, Associated Press reported. Israel gave inhabitants a 10-minute warning before it destroyed the building.

Israel-Palestine Latest: Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City.(Reuters)
Israel-Palestine Latest: Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City.(Reuters)

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas, promised a harsh response, saying, “Tel Aviv must stand on one foot and wait for our earth-shattering response."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This came after Hamas fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise attack. Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price”.

“We are at war,” Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address, declaring a mass army mobilization. “Not an operation,' not a round,' but at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, promising that Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

Israel's national rescue service said at least 100 people were killed and many wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in years. Some Israeli soldiers and civilians were also seized and taken into Gaza, it was reported.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel's retaliation and at least 1,610 wounded, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out