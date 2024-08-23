‘Today, history was made’: Zelenskyy on Modi's Ukraine visit. His Instagram post breaks record

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyiv on Friday, as he listed the agreements reached by the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

“Today, history was made,” Zelenskyy posted on X. “The Prime Minister of India @narendramodi made his first visit to Ukraine since our country's independence, on the eve of our Independence Day.”

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the signing of four bilateral agreements covering the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture, signalling a new chapter in Ukraine-India relations.

The visit saw the two leaders agree on a joint statement emphasising the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade, and continued military-technical cooperation.

“India supports Ukraine's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. And this is critical because everyone in the world must equally respect the UN Charter,” Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy's Instagram post with Modi

Zelenskyy also posted pictures of his meeting with PM Modi on his Instagram account, which quickly became his most popular post on the platform, garnering over 1 million likes within hours of being uploaded.

In his post, Zelenskyy said, "Our meeting is important for strengthening the dialogue and relationship between India and Ukraine."

Prior to the meeting, Zelenskyy's most popular Instagram post had garnered 780,000 likes. The new post with Modi, however, surpassed 1 million likes within a few hours, a testament to the increased engagement world leaders often experience when associated with Modi.

Modi enjoys more following than any head of government on various social media platforms.

The backdrop of the visit is deeply intertwined with the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. During their meeting, Modi reiterated India's position on the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also offering to play a mediating role to bring peace to the region.

"We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Modi said, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to resolve the conflict.

The Ukrainian President described Modi’s visit as both "friendly" and "symbolic," particularly because it occurred on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day. The two leaders commenced their meeting by visiting a memorial dedicated to the Ukrainian children who have died in the ongoing war. The solemn moment was captured in a video shared by Zelenskyy on Telegram, showing the leaders laying teddy bears at the memorial and observing a moment of silence.