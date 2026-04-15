Turkey school shooting: 4 dead, 20 injured after gun attack at middle school

A day after 16 people were injured in Turkey in a school shooting, another incident as been reported on Wednesday. As per local media reports, the incident took place at Ayser Calık Secondary School in Kahramanmaras. This is the second school shooting that Turkey has reported in two days. (Unsplash/Representational)

As per a statement from governor Governor Mukerrem Unluer, at least four people have been killed, of which three are students and one teacher, and around 20 have been injured.

As per local broadcaster NTV, the attacker was an 8th-grade student at the same school.

Unluer added that the shooter was a student who used his father's weapons, concealed in a backpack, to carry out the attack. He added that the eighth grade also died in the attack.

Following the initial reports of the incident, emergency medical teams and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene, the local media outlet reported further.

Authorities have stated that the attacker's identity is yet to be determined. As the first response continues, security forces have secured and cordoned off the area.

Second school shooting in two days This attack is the second school shooting reported in Turkey in two days. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old attacker fired a shotgun at a vocational high school in Sanliurfa’s Siverek district.

The attack wounded 16 people, most of them students. As per Governor Hasan Sildak, the teenager then died by suicide by shooting himself with the gun.

The governor further revealed that the attacker was a former student at the school and born in 2007.

As per NTV Sanliurfa correspondent Kadir Celikcan, the attacker had also previously argued with a friend before coming to the school with a shotgun.

As per witnesses, the suspect entered the high school yard and started firing at people randomly.

Based on the official statement issued by the Turkish interior ministry, a total of 10 students, four teachers, one police officer and one canteen operator were injured in the attack.