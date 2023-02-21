Home / World News / Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: New temblor leaves 3 dead, over 200 injured
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: New temblor leaves 3 dead, over 200 injured

world news
Updated on Feb 21, 2023 06:49 AM IST

A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey.

ByHT News Desk
As the Turkish government is engaged in a major rescue and search operation in two provinces to save the lives of victims under the rubble of buildings after the devastating quake hit the country last fortnight, two more earthquakes hit Turkey-Syria Border region on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

At least 3 persons were killed and 213 others were injured after the two fresh earthquakes hit Turkey's Southern Hatay province, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 21, 2023 06:49 AM IST

    'Deeply concerned' US will extend full support to quake-hit Turkey

    The United States is "deeply concerned" over the two fresh earthquakes that jolted southern Turkey on Monday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said and adding that they are ready to "extend full support."

    Taking to Twitter, Sullivan wrote, "We are deeply concerned by the news of earthquakes impacting areas already devastated in Turkiye and Syria. The US will continue to extend our full support."

  • Feb 21, 2023 06:23 AM IST

    ‘Thought the earth was going to split open’

    Reuters saw Turkish rescue teams running around on foot after the latest quake to check on residents, most of whom were living in temporary tents after the tremors two weeks ago. Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.

    "I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

  • Feb 21, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Turkey to build nearly 200,000 homes in quake-hit region: Erdogan

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Hatay earlier on Monday, and said his government would begin constructing close to 200,000 new homes in the quake-devastated region as early as next month.

  • Feb 21, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Two earthquakes hit Turkey fortnight after deadly tremors

    Two earthquakes struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

    Monday's quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

