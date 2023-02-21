Turkey earthquake: CCTV records tremors, vibrations as Turkish town gets hit again

Visuals have emerged on social media capturing the moment a earthquake jolted the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by deadly quakes that killed more than 47,000 people.

Six were reportedly killed after Monday’s 6.4 magnitude quake, that struck a depth of 10 km, was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

A 40-second video shot on a car’s dashcam shows a blackout as soon as the quake strikes, with flashes in the sky and the ground shaking vigorously.

Another video shows a parked car shaking as the people around looked perplexed while assessing the situation.

CCTV footage of the incident captured vibrations in the shutter of what seems like a shop.

In Samandag, where one was reportedly dead, residents said more buildings collapsed but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes, reported Reuters. Following the quakes, mounds of debris and discarded furniture lined the dark, abandoned streets.

The country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Monday that the death toll from the quakes that struck on February 6 rose to 41,156 in Turkey. The death toll is expected to rise further while 385,000 apartments are known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing, added the agency.