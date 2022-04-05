UK faces fresh wave of infections amid global concerns over XE strain | 5 points
- The Omicron variant and its sub-strains have sparked worry in some parts of Asia and several European countries in fresh caution for world leaders and governments.
With new coronavirus strains emerging from different parts of the world, fears have grown of yet another pandemic wave approaching soon. The global coronavirus caseload topped 493.5 million on Monday, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.16 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. At least 11 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the world so far. Shanghai, the financial capital of China, is among the worst-hit cities in the country amid fresh surge, and it continues to reel under stringent lockdown measures as authorities extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, a renewed surge of Covid-19 infections was reported in Britain, led by the Omicron variant and newly discovered mutant strain XE.
Here are the top 5 developments around the world:
1. For Shanghai, there is no relief from lockdown after the city, which reported more than 13,000 new cases, went through a day of intensive testing amid growing public anger over quarantine rules. China has responded to the Omicron variant with strict Covid-19 measures that are said to lay a frost over the country's budding economic spring.
2. The fresh cases in the United Kingdom have reportedly forced several airlines, including EasyJet, to cancel hundreds of flights in recent days as staff sickness levels soar. Covid-19 infections, due to the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant, have hit a record high in Britain, with nearly 5 million people getting infected in the last week. The newly found XE strain – recombinant variant (BA.1-BA.2) – was also detected in the United Kingdom in January, according to the data available with the WHO.
3. The national state of disaster declared in South Africa for the past two years in response to Covid-19 pandemic, would end at midnight local time on Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced.
4. In Europe, Germany, France and Italy are on the top of the list of worst-hit countries.
5. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc announced that it manufactured 6 million courses of its antiviral Covid-19 pill ‘Paxlovid’ in the first quarter, hitting a target set by Chief Executive Albert Bourla. The company has shipped the pills to over 26 countries so far. Pfizer further said that it expects to produce at least 120 million courses of the pill this year.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
