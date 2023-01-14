Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible on Saturday
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:34 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases.
The governor of the central Cherkasy region warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later on Saturday and urged residents to take shelter during air raid sirens.
Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases. His statement came shortly after air attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure.
