Home / World News / Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible on Saturday

Ukrainian governor says massive Russian missile attack possible on Saturday

world news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Reuters |

The governor of the central Cherkasy region warned Ukrainians that Russia could launch a massive missile strike later on Saturday and urged residents to take shelter during air raid sirens.

Separately, Vitaly Kim, regional governor of the southern Mykolayiv region, said that 17 Russian Tupolev bombers had taken off from their air bases. His statement came shortly after air attacks in Kyiv and Kharkiv hit critical infrastructure.

