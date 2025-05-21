$400 ‘inflation refund’ checks: When will New Yorkers get their stimulus payment?

Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced financial relief from soaring living prices for about 8.2 million New York families in the form of inflation refund checks up to $400. The move comes as part of the establishment of the State Budget for the Fiscal Year 2026 which aims to make affordability its cornerstone. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 8.2 million families will receive “inflation refund” checks of up to $400. (UnSplash)

In order to provide further aid to dwellers of the city, the Budget has also reduced middle-class taxes to their lowest ever rate in the last 70 years, expanded the amount of New York Child Tax Credit up to $1,000 per child and assured to provide universal school meals free of charge.

What is an inflation refund check and why should you care about it?

According to the State Department of Taxation and Finance, an inflation refund check is a “one-time payment to provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation”. The introduction of this measure is a way for the government to help New Yorkers deal better with the rise in prices of daily necessities owing to inflation.

In her address, Governor Hochul revealed that the refund amounts are being sponsored by the higher sales taxes paid by people due to inflation. “This can go into the state coffers but why not give it back to the residents whose pockets it came out of? They paid more than they ever expected. That's the whole idea behind an inflation refund ,” she added.

“In New York, we don’t just talk about helping families. We get it done,” wrote the Governor on her official X handle.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for this payment scheme depends on whether a citizen satisfied certain conditions in the tax year 2023 which include:

· Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return

· Reported income within the qualifying thresholds

· Not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer's return

The scheme is only applicable for residents of New York City.

How much money can you expect?

The amount of money you can expect to add to your pocket is related to the income table created by the government to ensure fair compensation.

· A single filer with income levels up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check

· A single filer with income levels between $75,000 and $150,000 will receive a $150 check

· A joint filer (married couple) with income levels up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check

· A joint filer (married couple) with income levels between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive a $300 check

· A married couple filed separately with income levels up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check

· A married couple filed separately with income levels between $75,000 and $150,000 will receive a $150 check

· Heads of households with income levels up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check

· Heads of households with income levels between $75,000 and $150,000 will receive a $150 check

· Qualified surviving spouses with income levels up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check

· Qualifies surviving spouses with income levels between $150,000 and $300,000 will receive a $300 check

When can you expect it?

The checks will start being distributed to eligible taxpayers from the mid of October 2025. Since the deliveries will not follow any specific zip-code or region-wise order, there will be no prior notification to receive the check. The process will take multiple weeks due to the large amount of deliveries being made. Due to the lack of a delivery schedule, Contact Centre representatives at the State Department of Taxation and Finance will be unable to check the status of any specific cheque.

The good news is, if you qualify to receive a payment, all you need to do is have patience and keep checking your mailbox.