Anderson University: Shooting near SC campus, search on for armed suspect

A shooting near Anderson University in South Carolina prompted a temporary campus lockdown on Thursday afternoon. Authorities are currently searching for an armed suspect. Shooting near Anderson University in South Carolina. (UnSplash)

Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart told WYFF that officers responded to a shooting around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Whitner Street. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf.

Shortly after the incident, the university issued an emergency alert warning of an “armed intruder on campus,” which triggered immediate shelter-in-place orders for students and staff.

“There is a report of an armed intruder on campus. Please shelter in place and follow all instructions from University officials. Updates will follow. Barricade doors, turn off lights and stay away from all windows, including those in doors. You will be notified of all developments. Please call Campus Safety, 231-2060, or 911 if you see the shooter. DO NOT call for information as we are actively involved with this incident and cannot answer questions at this time,” the alert said.

However, officials later clarified that the suspect was never on campus, but rather in a nearby area.

In a follow-up message to the AU community, the school said the original alert contained erroneous wording.

“The initial message had erroneous information. The shooter was not ON our campus but in the neighboring area, heading toward campus. I apologize for that oversight. In an attempt to provide the quickest information, that oversight was issued. To be clear, there are no injuries on our campus. You will see an increased law enforcement presence until the incident has been resolved," the message said.

The suspect has been described as a “Black male wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and carrying a bookbag.”