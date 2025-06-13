Aurora Borealis alert! These US states may see northern lights this weekend

Americans in parts of the northern U.S. may have another chance to witness the breathtaking aurora borealis. According to NOAA, the natural light show could be visible in several northern-tier and upper Midwest states, offering a rare treat for skywatchers. According to NASA, aurora borealis, also known as northern lights, are colourful ribbons of light which occur at the northern and southern regions of the Earth Aurora borealis may be visible across northern U.S. states on June 14. Lapland/Alexander Kuznetsov/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.(via REUTERS)

Northern lights are visible in which states of the US?

The northern lights are expected to be visible from Idaho to New York on the night of Saturday, June 14, as NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch. The celestial show could still be visible to residents in all or parts of several northern states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine—weather and light conditions permitting.

The Space Weather Prediction Center has classified the storm as a G2, indicating moderate intensity on its G1 to G5 scale. Skywatchers in the northern U.S. may get a rare chance to catch the aurora borealis, as reported by USA Today.

Hopeful skywatchers may have a shorter viewing window for the northern lights due to longer daylight hours, as the summer solstice approaches on June 20–21. The extended twilight could limit visibility in some areas.

When to watch the northern lights in the US?

As of Thursday, the Kp index—a measure of geomagnetic storm strength—is forecast to rise on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. UTC (5 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT). However, the northern lights are unlikely to be visible then, as daylight will likely wash out any display during those early morning hours, as reported by Kron 4.

How to watch the northern lights in the US?

Skygazers will be able to view the phenomenon over the weekend without the help of a microscope or telescope. The visibility of the northern lights will depend on the time, weather, location, and the level of geomagnetic storm activity. It is advised to pick a position at a higher altitude. The place should also have little to no light pollution in order to watch the phenomenon.