DC June 14 weather forecast: Rain may impact Trump parade and No Kings protest

Rain is expected to threaten major events across the country on Saturday, including a large military parade in Washington, DC, and nationwide “No Kings” protests. Forecasters warn that bad weather could lead to delays or disruptions. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to disrupt Saturday's major events, including a military parade and 'No Kings' protests.(AP)

Weather forecast June 14: Army Day Parade

A massive military parade is set to take place in Washington, DC, on Saturday to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The event is expected to draw up to 200,000 attendees and coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump, who is known for his enthusiasm for military parades.

However, the celebration may get watered down as the National Weather Service forecasted rain for the day. It is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 88 degrees. Rain showers can be expected after 2 pm with precipitation of 60%. The day is expected to end with a combination of rain and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am.

Rainy weather could put a damper on Saturday’s full schedule of events on the National Mall, where a festival is set to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a military parade at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Forecasters warn the wet conditions may disrupt the day’s celebrations, as reported by USA Today.

Which No Kings Protests can face bad weather?

“No Kings Day” protests are set to take place in hundreds of communities nationwide on Saturday, June 14, with participants rallying against what organizers call a Trump power grab. The demonstrations aim to highlight patriotism and support for the Constitution. While temperatures will vary widely across the country, forecasters predict sporadic rain in parts of the Southeast and Northeast.

Pennsylvania and New York expect thunderstorms

According to the National Weather Service, Pennsylvania and New York are expected to experience extreme weather on Friday and Saturday. Pennsylvania is expected to face heavy rains, showers, and possibly thunderstorms.

In New York City, a major “No Kings” protest is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, but the weather may not cooperate. The forecast calls for showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m., with a 70% chance of rain that could impact the demonstration.

Texas to face floods

Parts of Texas and Oklahoma are expected to see heavy to excessive rainfall through Friday, with some areas possibly receiving up to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely across the southern Plains, especially in central and eastern Texas, the ArkLaTex region, and western Louisiana.