Bed Bugs invade Trump's USDA office; White House forces staff back despite infestation: Report

A bed bug infestation has reportedly affected the US Department of Agriculture's George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland. The building houses the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the federal agency tasked with combating invasive pests. Bed bugs have invaded the US Department of Agriculture's George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland. (Grok)

Initial outbreak and response According to a NOTUS report, bed bugs were first discovered in mid-May. USDA sent APHIS employees home for several days to telework while the building was fumigated. Upon returning, employees reported sickness from noxious fumes caused by the treatment, leading to a second telework period.

Recurrence Bed bugs reappeared last week. This time, USDA has not authorized further telework. Employees who do not wish to report to the office have been asked to use their personal vacation time.

One employee told NOTUS, "They treated the building, and then they sent people home again because of offgassing. Then they came back. Now there’s more bedbugs.”

Also Read: Trump faces rebellion from Republicans? Massive $1.8 billion fund for victims of govt ‘weaponisation’ on hold

USDA's position In an email to staff on Friday, Carson Hawley, APHIS’s acting chief operating officer, blamed the resurgence on “insufficient compliance regarding personal items” left in offices. She instructed employees to place all their personal belongings into garbage bags and take them out of the building to allow for proper pest treatment.

"We appreciate your support and compliance so that APHIS can do our part to ensure that Building 3 is bedbug free,” Hawley said.

A USDA spokesperson added that the agency “took prompt and robust action several weeks ago" but "personal belongings left in the offices caused further issue. Animal Pest and Plant Health Inspection Service management is working with employees to ensure the spaces are emptied for proper mitigation.”

Also Read: White House app faces backlash for auto-filling ‘Greatest President Ever’ when messaging POTUS; ‘Trump patting own back’