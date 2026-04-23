‘You will be missed’: Darrell Sheets' last Instagram post in focus after gunshot death

‘Storage Wars’ actor Darrell Sheets died in Lake Havasu City, Arizona from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was 67. Soon after Sheets' passing was announced, his latest Instagram post was in focus. Darrell Sheets died in Lake Havasu City, Arizona on Wednesday (X/Darrell Sheets)

What happened to Darrell Sheets? Lake Havasu Police Department noted in a release that at approximately 2:00 AM local time on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive. The call was for a reported deceased individual.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation," the department said.

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“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement further read.