Darrell Sheets net worth: Exploring the massive fortune of Storage Wars star

Darrell Sheets who is best known for his role on the hit reality show Storage Wars has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. News of his death has drawn attention not only to his long television career but also to the fortune he built through his journey. ‘Storage Wars’ star Darrell Sheets dies at 67. (X/ @DarrellGambler)

What was Darrell Sheets’ net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Darrell Sheets had an estimated net worth of $4 million at the time of his death.

He built this wealth over more than 30 years by searching for valuable items in storage lockers, even before he became famous on TV.

He was born on May 13, 1958 in California, Sheets spent decades in the storage business and made several big discoveries. These included four Pablo Picasso drawings, a letter written by Abraham Lincoln that sold for more than $15,000 and a rare comic book collection worth $90,000.

When Storage Wars started in December 2010, Sheets was one of the original cast members. The show quickly became very popular with the first season getting about 2.5 million viewers per episode which later increased to 5 million in the second season. Sheets became a fan favorite because of his strong personality and aggressive bidding style. He was known as "The Gambler."

His biggest moment came in 2012 when he spent $3,600 on a storage locker that later turned out to have a Frank Guttierez art collection worth $300,000. It is still the biggest find in the show’s history. His popular catchphrase, “This is the WOW factor!” became well known among fans.

Also Read: Darrell Sheets cause of death update: How did Storage Wars star die? First details out

Sheets appeared in 168 episodes of Storage Wars and also made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2011 and Rachael Ray in 2013.

He left Storage Wars in 2017 and retired from the storage business in 2019. After that he moved to Lake Havasu City where he opened an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

What we know about his death According to TMZ, Darrell Sheets had died after police in Lake Havasu in Arizona responded to his home at around 2am local time on Wednesday following a report of a deceased person. He was declared dead at the scene. Police said the cause of death was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His body was later taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheets had faced health issues in the past. In March 2019, he suffered a heart attack and had to be hospitalized and undergo surgery, as per TMZ.

After news of his death, A&E network shared a statement: “We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

However, officials added that the case remains under investigation.