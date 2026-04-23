Darrell Sheets cause of death update: How did Storage Wars star die? First details out

Darrell Sheets, best known for his long-running role on Storage Wars, has died at the age of 67 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, officers responded to a call in the early hours of April 22. Darrell Sheets died at the age of 67 (X)

Darrell Sheets cause of death update

Police said that Sheets appeared to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation,” the department said in a release.

Officials added that the case remains under investigation.

“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the release continued.

Career and legacy Sheets was a familiar face to reality TV audiences, appearing in 163 episodes of Storage Wars between 2010 and 2023. He also made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and programs hosted by Rachael Ray.