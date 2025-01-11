Menu Explore
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
Earthquake rattles San Francisco with 3.7 magnitude offshore

AP | | Posted by Aditi Srivastava
Jan 11, 2025 01:20 AM IST

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, felt as a quick jolt. No injuries or major damages reported.

An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area and people reported feeling a quick jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area (Representational Image)
An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area (Representational Image)

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at 7:02 a.m. Friday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco with a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock centered in the same area on the San Andreas fault occurred at 9:39 a.m. and a magnitude of 3.0 at 10:48 a.m. Friday, according to the USGS.

People posted on social media that they were awakened by a quick, sharp motion.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said first responders were checking for any damage.

“We have also been sharing information and giving people the tools to protect themselves and their families in an event like this,” he said in a statement.

Friday’s quake was “a reminder” to prepare emergency supplies and make plans in the event of a large, destructive earthquake, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post.

The San Andreas fault has long been considered one of the most dangerous earthquake faults because of its length. At nearly 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) long, it cuts through California and is responsible for some of the largest shakers in state history.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
