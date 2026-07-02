Empire State Building incident update: Charges against Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov revealed amid jail release

Angela Nikolau, 33 and her fiance Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, spent the night in jail after scaling the Empire State Building's antenna, where Kuznetsov proposed more than 1,000 feet above the ground. Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov leave Manhattan Criminal Court after being charged over their Empire State Building climb. (via REUTERS)

During the stunt, the couple, dressed in dark clothing and masks and also displayed a flag that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” They have now been hit with a long list of criminal charges.

What are the charges against the daredevil couple According to NBC News, the couple were each charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief and an additional charge related to climbing the nearly 1,500-foot-tall building on Wednesday, as per a criminal complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Both pleaded not guilty. Their case is not bail eligible, so they will remain free under supervised release rather than in custody as they await a potential trial.

The pair were hit with burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges, all felonies, in addition to misdemeanor counts of possession of burglary tools, trespass and criminal tampering.

Their attorney, Jason Krinsky has argued that prosecutors overcharged them and said there was no evidence of burglary tools. “Even the building's own people, the Empire State's own people, said there was no risk to tenants, guests on the observation deck or anyone in the building,” Krinsky said, as per New York Post.