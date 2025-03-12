FBI warns iPhone and Android users: Delete these ‘smishing’ texts now to avoid scam threat

The FBI is warning iPhone and Android users about a growing threat targeting citizens through malicious SMS (smishing) texts, per a Forbes report. These fraudulent messages “moving from state to state” attempt to steal personal and financial information, urging recipients to delete any suspicious texts immediately. The FBI and FTC urge recipients to delete suspicious messages and verify claims through official websites. Scammers exploit over 10,000 fraudulent domains to deceive victims and collect personal information.(Bloomberg)

Cybercriminals have registered over 10,000 domains to support this large-scale scam. Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 cited that the scam entices users to disclose sensitive data such as credit card details.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also cautioned against these scams, stating, “Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info and even steal your identity.”

The same scam involves sending a text message that you have an unpaid bill, and if you do not make an urgent payment, you will face a penalty. Usually, it is disguised as a regular link, but the message is just a fraudulent link. As iMessage filters these links, scammers tell the victims to do something to it such as reply or manually put the URL in their browser.

FBI warns against fraudulent payment scams using fake top-level domains

Cybercriminals reportedly rely on a toolkit created by Chinese cybercrime groups, as indicated by the .XIN top-level domains used in fraudulent links. Some of the deceptive domain names, reported by Forbes, include:

dhl.com-new[.]xin

e-zpassny.com-ticketd[.]xin

fedex.com-fedexl[.]xin

usps.com-tracking-helpsomg[.]xin

Bleeping Computer reports that these scams are spreading rapidly, prompting warnings from officials in numerous U.S. cities, including Boston, Denver, Houston, and San Francisco. McAfee has also identified the most targeted cities, with Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Orlando topping the list.

Users are advised to then check their account with the toll service through its official website or contact customer support directly.

The scam has evolved to include new tricks, such as repeatedly rejecting a victim’s payment attempts to collect multiple card numbers. Authorities across Virginia, Maryland, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio have issued similar warnings.

To protect yourself, the FBI advises:

“File a complaint with the IC3, www.ic3.gov, [and include] the phone number from where the text originated [and] the website listed within the text.”

“Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website.”

“Contact the toll service’s customer service phone number.”

“Delete any smishing texts received.”

“If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.”

The FTC also warns, “Don’t click on any links in, or respond to, unexpected texts. Scammers want you to react quickly, but it’s best to stop and check it out.” Instead, users should verify messages through official sources and report unwanted texts by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM).