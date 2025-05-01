Gainesville Walmart shooting: Active shooter reports at Archer Road area, videos surface

Active shooter reports from a Walmart in Gainesville emerged on Wednesday. TV20 reported that multiple residents reported seeing a large police presence in the Archer Road area amid the alert. Officials are yet to issue a statement. Active shooter alert at a Gainesville Walmart on Wednesday(Unsplash)

News4Jax cited a source to report that around 10:30 PM local time, at least 10 police cars and multiple ambulances were seen in the parking lot of the Walmart in the Butler Plaza, just off Interstate 75. The area is in proximity to the University of Florida.

“Following reports of a “shooting incident” at the Walmart Supercenter of I-75 in Gainesville, Florida, a heavy police presence is noted nearby. Unknown if any casualties or if this is an active shooter situation. Standby for additional,” one local noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“INITIAL REPORTS OF A SHOOTING AT A WALMART IN GAINESVILLE. SUSPECT IS STILL ON THE LOOSE BUT POLICE SAY THEY HAVE THE NAME AND VIDEO OF SUSPECT,” a second person added.