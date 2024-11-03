Immigration to abortion: 5 key issues at stake in US election 2024

The 2024 US presidential race enters its final weekend, with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump in a tightly contested battle. While few voters typically change their minds at this stage, significant events could still sway opinions. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight contest for the upcoming 2024 US presidential election.(AP)

Both candidates are travelling extensively to rally support in key states, attempting to deliver clear closing messages. Simultaneously, they are pouring resources into boosting turnout during the final early voting period, as misinformation becomes increasingly prevalent.

Over 70 million Americans have already voted, accounting for 45 per cent of the total from 2020. Opinion polls indicate a dead heat between Trump and Harris, with the outcome hinging on performance in seven swing states.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at key issues influencing the race include taxes, immigration, and abortion as Trump and Harris make their final pushes for the presidency.

Economy

- Trump, who implemented tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, intends to impose tariffs exceeding 10 per cent on all U.S. imports, claiming it will allow him to reduce taxes for American citizens.

- The Republican candidate has promised to transform the US into the "crypto capital of the planet" and launched his own cryptocurrency platform with his sons in September.

- Democrat Kamala Harris is targeting the middle class with her vision of an "opportunity economy," which includes moderate tax increases for the wealthiest individuals.

- Harris also advocates for child tax credits, support for first-time homebuyers, and assistance for small businesses.

Immigration

- Immigration is a crucial issue in the upcoming November election, with many voters expressing concern over the influx of migrants into the US during the Biden administration.

- Trump, who initially rose to the presidency on a platform focused on immigration, aims to leverage this issue for a second term. He has pledged to implement mass deportations of millions of undocumented migrants if reelected.

- The former president, who promised to construct a wall along the US-Mexico border in 2016, has claimed that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country." A key promise of his potential second term is to execute the largest domestic deportation in US history, despite having never exceeded 350,000 deportations during his first term, according to the Associated Press.

- For context, former President Barack Obama oversaw 432,000 deportations in 2013, the highest annual figure on record.

- In contrast, Harris has also committed to a strong stance on immigration, warning of "consequences" for those entering the country illegally. During her first visit to the border as the Democratic nominee, she proposed measures to further restrict asylum claims, building on policies established earlier by the Biden administration.

- Harris supports Biden's strategy to tighten immigration policy, which includes investing in physical barriers along the border. She has emphasised her focus on enforcing border security and combating drug smuggling in her public statements and on her campaign website.

Abortion

- This year's election polling indicates a significant gender divide, with women voters leaning towards Harris, while Trump garners more support from men, suggesting that abortion could be a critical factor in the election outcome.

- Reproductive rights have become a major concern for many US voters following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, which led to total abortion bans in several states.

- On Thursday, Kamala Harris criticised Donald Trump for what she described as "very offensive" comments about women, bringing abortion rights back into the political discourse as Trump continued to make derogatory remarks about migrants in the campaign's final days.

- Trump frequently highlights his influence in appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned the 1973 ruling and has suggested he might further limit access to drugs used for medical abortions if he wins another term.

- Despite being found liable last year for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll, Trump claims he will be "great for women."

- Harris is advocating for a federal law to restore nationwide abortion rights, positioning this issue as a central theme of her campaign.

- On November 5, voters in 10 states will make decisions on constitutional amendments that could significantly impact abortion access in those regions.

Foreign politics

Amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, Trump has promised to swiftly resolve both situations, although he hasn't clarified how he plans to do so. He has criticised the substantial US financial support for Ukraine following Russia's invasion in 2022.

In contrast, Harris has committed to supporting Ukraine if reelected. According to Reuters, she would be "steady on NATO," which sharply contrasts with Trump's attempts to reshape the U.S. relationship with the military alliance. Harris's steadfastness on NATO would continue the Biden administration's "staunch support" for the organization, and she has vowed to support Ukraine against Russia, describing its actions as a "barbaric and inhumane" war against its neighbour.

The Guardian reports that Trump has openly expressed his desire to “end the war” and cut US aid spending. He has repeatedly tried to block aid packages in Congress and has promised—or threatened—to compel Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate a deal before the US presidential inauguration in January.

Both Trump and Harris express ongoing support for Israel, though the vice president has focused more on the suffering of Palestinians. In a phone call with Netanyahu earlier this month, Trump expressed his support for the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza, telling the prime minister to “do what you have to do.” Conversely, Harris has been more critical than Biden regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza and has shown greater empathy for Palestinians. Brian Katulis, a senior fellow for US foreign policy at the Middle East Institute, stated that a Harris administration might have “slightly” more potential to restrain Israel, while under a Trump scenario, “you’re likely to see this embolden Israel’s efforts to move even more aggressively forward without any restraint.”

Climate

The United States ranks as the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, following China, yet neither presidential candidate has presented a detailed strategy to address climate change.

Trump, who has consistently labelled climate change a "hoax" despite substantial scientific consensus, aims to eliminate subsidies for renewable energy and electric vehicles, arguing that they negatively impact businesses.

The Republican candidate has pledged to "drill, baby, drill" for oil and intends to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement once more.

In contrast, Harris has highlighted the "Inflation Reduction Act" introduced by President Joe Biden, which has spurred investment in green energy initiatives.

According to her campaign website, she "is committed to continuing and building upon the United States' international climate leadership."

(With inputs from AFP, Associated Press)