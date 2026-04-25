Indianapolis tornado warning: Scary thunderstorm passes through city; residents share videos

Residents shared videos of the storm passing through the city. Here's one video shared by a user:

A tornado-warned storm passed through the city of Indianapolis, Indiana , on Friday afternoon amid a thunderstorm warning for multiple counties in the state. However, the warning lasted for around 20 minutes and has now been canceled by the National Weather Service at 5pm local time.

Here are some more videos of the weather in Indianapolis after the tornado:

According to local meteorologists, there will be rains for rest of Friday but the storm will aggressively weaken in the next few hours.

NWS Meteorologist Says Storm Weaking Local news outlet IndyStar reports citing local NWS meteorologists that the warning has expired and now the storm conditions in the state are weakening. Greg Melo noted that there was no confirmed tornado on the ground.

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"The storm has weakened and is expected to continue weakening," Melo was quoted saying in the report.

The report noted that multiple regions in Indianapolis, especially along Mooresville and Lawrence, were affected by the storm. Nearly 11,000 customers were without power in these regions.

Additionally, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was cited in the report that there were downed trees and power lines in the region. The PD confirmed at least two traffic incidents owing to falling trees.