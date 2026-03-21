Is Trump changing ICE policy? Report hints at shift after talks with Melania

US President Donald Trump may be reconsidering parts of his administration’s immigration enforcement strategy following private discussions with Melania Trump and senior aides, according to a Wall Street Journal report. President Donald Trump waves after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

The report suggests Trump has grown wary of the political impact of aggressive enforcement actions carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The term “mass deportation,” once central to the administration’s messaging, is now seen by some insiders as unpopular with voters ahead of key midterm elections.

The shift in tone is said to have followed conversations with Melania Trump and senior officials, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who reportedly raised concerns about how recent incidents have shaped public perception.

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Controversies add pressure The reported rethink comes amid scrutiny over ICE operations, including fatal encounters earlier this year. In Minneapolis, the deaths of civilians during enforcement actions sparked protests and ongoing investigations. Authorities are still examining multiple incidents involving federal agents.

These episodes have intensified debate around immigration enforcement and contributed to what some aides reportedly see as a politically sensitive issue.

Possible shift in enforcement approach According to the Journal’s report, Trump may prefer a narrower focus on targeting “bad guys” rather than broad, high-visibility raids. The administration could also scale back operations in major Democrat-leaning cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington, DC.

The report further claims that daily arrests by immigration authorities have declined from more than 1,500 to roughly 1,200, citing people familiar with enforcement trends.

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White House pushes back Despite the reports, the White House has denied any policy change. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, “Nobody is changing the Administration’s immigration enforcement agenda.”

She added that Trump’s “highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities,” while highlighting figures on deportations and border enforcement.

The developments come as Senator Markwayne Mullin, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, pledged to improve the agency’s public perception.

“My goal at six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day,” Mullin said during a Senate hearing.

While no formal shift has been announced, the reports point to ongoing internal discussions as the administration weighs enforcement priorities against politics.