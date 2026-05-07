Kyle Loftis update: Cleetus McFarland's chilling ‘bad morning’ post in focus; YouTuber makes big move

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, died on Tuesday night, his company confirmed. The drag-racing content creator, who inspired the likes of Cleetus McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, founded the platform in 2003. He often shared photos of street racers on his channel that has nearly 3 million Instagram followers and nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers. Cleetus McFarland (L) paid tribute to his mentor Kyle Loftis on Wednesday (Facebook/Cleetus McFarland)

1320Video shares details 1320Video released a statement on Wednesday. "We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320 Video, passed away last night. We are in a state of shock. Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering...his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious."

No cause of death has been released yet.

Cleetus McFarland makes big move Hours after Loftis's passing, his mentee Garrett Mitchell, who is popularly known as Cleetus McFarland, issued a statement. “Completely shocked about the loss of Kyle. The most influential person on my life. We’re crushed. Please pray for his Mother and close friends, they need it most. Month of Freedom is postponed,” he wrote on Facebook.

Why Cleetus McFarland's recent post is in focus Meanwhile, social media users flocked to McFarland's latest social media post. He had shared a photo of himself in what appeared to be a backyard garden. “Guys I had a bad morning,” the caption read.

“Your day is about to get so much worse, As news just broke that another very good friend of yours, Kyle Loftis, Founder of 1320Video.com, has passed away at the age of 42. 😔” one follower commented.

“Just heard about Kyle 😭 Thinking of you, Cleetus. This is gonna hit hard...,” another one added.