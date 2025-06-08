Marines at Camp Pendleton placed on alert as LA riots intensify, says Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Saturday that US Marines at Camp Pendleton have been placed on high alert and could be deployed to support National Guard efforts in Los Angeles, as violent protests continue for a second day. A protester throws a firework during a standoff between police and protesters following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in the Los Angeles County city of Paramount, California, U.S., June 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Camp Pendleton, located in North San Diego County, is the main West Coast base of the US Marine Corps.

In a post on X, Hegseth wrote, “The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.”

“Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.”

“The Department of Defense is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert,” he added.

National Guard Troops Deployed

Protests erupted in Los Angeles on Friday following ICE raids. It escalated on Saturday, with demonstrators clashing with Border Patrol officers.

In response, President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

A White House press release stated: "In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.

“These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California's feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

Gavin Newsom Reacts

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the move, calling it “purposefully inflammatory.”

“The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” Newsom wrote on X.

“LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need,” he added. “The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”