Paramount ICE raids: What is happening near Home Depot and why are people getting arrested?

Several ICE agents were seen in Paramount and Downey on Saturday, as the agency's operation in key California hubs picked up steam. This comes as at least 44 people were detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Friday during a protest. A local congressman said that the raids by federal officials are being conducted ‘outside the bounds of the law’. ICE agents conducted raids in Paramount on Saturday(X)

Videos on social media showed ICE agents near a Home Depot store in Paramount. Bill Melugin of Fox News cited sources to report that the ICE did not conduct raids at the store.

“DHS has a nearby office in Paramount that they are using as a staging area. Protesters found it and began gathering. ICE will conduct targeted enforcement around LA today, serving criminal judicial warrants and enforcing final orders of removal/deportation orders,” the reporter said on X.

Videos on social media further showed protests erupting in Paramount, with crowds confronting agents, leading to chaotic scenes.

Why are people being arrested?

DHS claims these operations target individuals with active arrest warrants or criminal histories. In the Pomona raid, a senior DHS official stated agents sought one person with a warrant, but “nine additional illegal aliens were encountered,” some with prior charges like child abuse, assault, DUI, or immigration violations.

ICE addresses Los Angeles arrests

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons issued a statement saying that people in Los Angeles assaulted federal law enforcement officers on Friday.

“What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling. As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement," Lyons said.

“Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for the Los Angeles Police Department to respond, despite being called multiple times. The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling,” he further added.