Who is Maximo Londonio? Tacoma Green card holder's ICE detention sparks protests

Supporters stood outside the Northwest ICE Processing Center Friday afternoon, demanding the release of Maximo “Kuya Max” Londonio — a well-known labor union leader, US green card holder, and father of three. Supporters stood outside the Northwest ICE Processing Center Friday afternoon, demanding the release of Maximo “Kuya Max” Londonio.(@mayatizon/ X)

Londonio, 42, was taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection after coming back from a trip to the Philippines. The trip was to pay tribute to his late mother and celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, Crystal.

“He’s not a danger. He’s one of us. He’s our brother,” one protester shouted, as chants of support filled the air outside the facility.

Crystal said her husband has a past, which they believe is the reason he’s now detained. But she also said Max took ownership of the mistakes he made many years ago.

“Max took responsibility for what he did more than 25 years ago and fulfilled all the requirements set by the court,” Crystal said. She believes both governments have now left him behind.

“They told us they’re waiting to see what the US will do before making a decision,” Crystal added.

Crystal has found help through Tanggol Migrante, a migrant advocacy group, and is now working with them to raise awareness about how detention affects families.

“This hits the economy too, and it’s bringing it down,” said Jo Faralan from Tanggol Migrante. “Migrant workers keep so much of this country running.” Advocates say Londonio’s case isn’t rare — and want big changes.

“I want my husband home, and our daughters want their dad back now,” Crystal said.

The family has teamed up with immigrant rights groups and labor unions calling for the release of all detainees. During the protest, a bus — passenger count unknown — entered the facility as Crystal joined chants of “Free them all.”

La Resistencia, another advocacy group, says the Tacoma detention center is overcrowded, now holding over 1,600 people. The group also says conditions are getting worse, while two to three deportation flights leave each week.