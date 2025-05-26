Have a valid Green Card? You might still face deportation - Here's why

Holding a Green card is a dream for many immigrants, however thousands of green card holders are now scared due to President Donald Trump’s stricter immigration rules. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced that Green cards visas are 'privilege.'(Pexels)

In a similar case of Green card, a woman was deported from Puerto Rico even though she had an approved Permanent Employment Certification (PERM). She had traveled outside the US but forgot to take her original travel permit with her. Her husband sent her a scanned copy, hoping it would be okay for re-entry.

But when she arrived, immigration officers did not accept the scanned document. Without giving her much of an explanation, they sent her back.

Legal trouble

Now, things have gotten worse for the woman. Authorities are accusing her of fraud because she tried to enter the US with just a photocopy of her travel permit.

Her immigration lawyer said they now have to start the PERM process all over again. This could take a lot of time—possibly months or even years. It also means more money, effort, and stress.

This case shows how strict the US immigration system can be. Even small mistakes, like not carrying the original travel document, can cause serious problems.

It’s a warning for others going through the immigration process: even if your paperwork is approved, you must be extra careful. One small error can lead to very big consequences.

Immigrants are often under close watch, and honest mistakes are not always forgiven. The system leaves little room for error, and people can suffer greatly even if they didn’t mean to do anything wrong.

USCIS' commitment to security and the enforcement of our immigration laws is unwavering. Green cards and visas are a privilege reserved for those who make the U.S. better, not those who seek to destroy it from the inside.