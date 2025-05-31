Maryland tornado tracker: Warnings in Silver Spring, Laurel, Baltimore and other areas

A tornado warning was issued in several Maryland and Virginia areas on Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) alerted residents in Laurel, Silver Spring, and Baltimore. The Washington, DC area is also under a tornado watch. This comes amid intense thunderstorms sweeping through the Mid-Atlantic. A tornado alert was issued in several Maryland areas on Friday(Unsplash)

The warnings, part of Tornado Watches 350 and 348, effective until midnight EDT, cover areas including southeastern Howard County, eastern Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and northeastern King George County, with radar indicating potential tornadoes moving northeast at 10–20 mph.

Cities like Laurel, Clinton, and King George face immediate risks, with residents urged to seek shelter as flying debris, tree damage, and potential destruction to mobile homes loom.

The NWS in Sterling, Virginia, issued specific warnings at 7:23–7:28 PM EDT, pinpointing a severe thunderstorm near Laurel (moving toward Savage-Guilford and Columbia) and another over Clinton (affecting Rosaryville and Marlton). A separate warning for King George County highlighted a storm near Nanjemoy Creek and Dahlgren.

These storms, capable of producing tornadoes, carry hazards like damaging winds and hail up to 0.75 inches, with impacts expected to include roof and window damage. The broader Tornado Watch 350, issued by NWS offices in Mount Holly, NJ, and Wakefield, VA, spans 22 counties across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, including urban hubs like Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Richmond, as well as coastal waters from Delaware Bay to Chesapeake Bay.

Flash flooding remains a critical concern, with up to 1.5 inches of rain already reported and an additional inch possible, threatening low-lying areas. X posts from @capitalweather and @MikeTFox5 underscore the urgency, with flash flood risks extending into the overnight hours and tornado threats confirmed for DC and Baltimore.

Residents are advised to take immediate cover in basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings, avoiding windows. Those outdoors or in vehicles should find substantial shelter to protect against flying debris.