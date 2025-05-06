Tornado watch issued for 41 Texas counties; Check floods, severe thunderstorm warnings here

A tornado watch is in effect for a sizable portion of Texas through Tuesday at 4 p.m. Parts of the Texas Hill Country, the I-35 corridor, and a sizable portion of East Texas are also included in the watch region. The National Weather Service announced on Tuesday that a tornado watch has been issued for 41 counties in Texas. Tornado watch issued for Central Texas: Severe weather warning The National Weather Service announced on Tuesday that a tornado watch has been issued for 41 counties in Texas.

Along the I-35 corridor, the cities of Austin, San Marcos, and New Braundels are included in the watch area. Hill Country communities such as Fredericksburg, Burnet, and Marble Falls are also added in the list of monitoring areas.

Cities including College Station, Brenham, Conroe, Huntsville, and the Brazos River Valley, as well as Houston, are also included in the tornado watch's eastward extension.

Many strong to severe thunderstorms have already formed in the tornado watch area. According to weather experts, storm coverage and intensity are predicted to increase.

The most intense activity may result in a few tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and hail the size of a baseball.

Tornadoes do not always occur when there is a tornado watch in effect. Rather, a tornado watch indicates that the following few hours may see the possibility of tornadoes due to strong thunderstorms.

Local National Weather Service (NWS) offices have issued a tornado watch, extending from Fredericksburg to Houston and Waco to San Antonio until 4 p.m. Residents in Blanco and Gillespie counties were warned to seek shelter earlier in the morning due to a tornado warning that ended at 8 a.m.

“Some storms could become severe, with large hail, damaging winds, a couple tornadoes, and flash flooding all possible,” reported NWS.

Severe thunderstorm threat

Bell and Milam until 11 a.m.

Flood advisory

San Saba and Mason until 11:30 a.m.

Williamson, Gillespie, Hays, Blanco, Travis, Llano and Burnet until 1:15 p.m.

Tornado watch

Gillespie, Hays, Blanco, Travis, Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Bell, Lampasas, Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee, Fayette and Milam until 4 p.m.